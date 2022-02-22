Need to know: Puma Golf's ProAdapt AlphaCat shoes

Puma Golf has introduced its latest golf shoe, ProAdapt AlphaCat. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Puma Golf calls this shoe the "alpha" of spikeless golf shoes, hence the name. The highlight is on the bottom, the Multi Material Outsole, which combines a high-durometer, abrasion-resistant TPU perimeter with a Crystal Rubber unit in the center of the outsole. The outside of the outsole provides stability and traction on soft surfaces while the center unit lies directly under the foot and provides grip and comfort on hard surfaces. The reasoning behind this? To give players the "confidence to hit any shot no matter the lie."

OTHER FEATURES: The upper is unique, as well, with an EXO shell made with engendered mesh and TPU Filmthat that offers support and durability while also being waterproof and lightweight. Puma's proprietary Adapt foam uses EVA cushioning and an impact-resistant polymer to provide walking comfort and ideal energy return during the golf swing.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “The new ProAdapt AlphaCat delivers the energy and innovation we are about here at Puma. More golfers than ever are wearing spikeless shoes, so when creating this shoe, our engineers and designers utilized both performance innovations and style trends to create the most advanced, stylish spikeless golf shoe Puma has made to date. At the end of the day, the ProAdapt AlphaCat gives golfers a shoe that they can perform in, feel confident in and look great in.” – Andrew Lawson, PLM, Footwear, Puma Golf

SPECS AND PRICING: Men – $150 (laced or disc; four colorways); Women – $120 (laced; three colorways)

AVAILABILITY: Now