Callaway has unveiled its latest in drivers with the Rogue ST MAX. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Callaway calls these drivers its "fastest, most stable drivers ever." A new Tungsten Speed Cartridge features 26g low and deep in the clubhead for increased speed, stability and MOI. Speed and stability are bolstered by the Jailbreak Speed Frame while A.I. technology has lowered spin off the face.

OTHER FEATURES: The Rogue ST MAX line consists of four options: the standard Rogue ST MAX; the Rogue ST MAX D, which features a draw bias; the Rogue ST MAX LS, which provides stronger trajectory, lower spin and a more neutral ball flight; and the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS, a compact, low-spin head for better players. All models offer adjustable loft (-1/+2 degrees).

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I like the look of it, having a mat-black driver; I'm a very big fan of mat colors. I always try to have a mat-black car and it's something that I love. Plus, being able to see the carbon fiber throughout it, as a Formula 1 fan, it's something that I really enjoy, it looks really slick, it looks good. What I like so far that I've experienced with it, with the numbers at least on Trackman is the consistency. My spin rate seems to be a little bit more consistent with the misses. Obviously the better the miss can be, obviously the better it's going to be for me. So that's what I'm looking forward to. So far I've enjoyed it, I've hit it well and hope it translates." – Jon Rahm

SPECS AND PRICING: All models with with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White or Project X Cypher shafts ($549.99); Rogue ST MAX and Rogue ST MAX LS (9, 10.5 and 12.5 degrees); Rogue ST MAX D and Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (9 and 10.5 degrees)

AVAILABILITY: Jan. 21 (pre-order); Feb. 18 (retail)