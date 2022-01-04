Callaway has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with the Rogue ST. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Look up in the sky a little longer as Batwing Technology, Callaway declares, has added up to 10 yards in distance to the fairway woods. The new A.I. Jailbreak system uses two Jailbreak batwings, pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead, to allow the face to flex for higher ball speeds while still providing stiffness. Like the Rogue ST MAX drivers, the Tungsten Speed Cartridge and A.I. face add to performance while a high-strength 455 steel Face Cup generates more ball speed and a more consistent spin. The hybrids are made with similar technology.

OTHER FEATURES: The Rogue ST fairways come in three models: the standard Rogue ST MAX, the longest of the models; the Rogue ST MAX D, the highest launching along with a draw bias; and the Rogue ST LS, the lowest spinning and most compact shape. The Rogue ST MAX hybrids feature four options: the game-improvement MAX; the larger MAX OS, which has the most draw bias and easiest launch capabilities; the MAX OS LITE, a lighter version of the MAX OS; and the ST Pro for better players.

SPECS AND PRICING: FAIRWAYS – all models with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White or Project X Cypher shafts ($349.99); Rogue ST MAX (15, 16.5, 18, 20, 21, 24 and 27 degrees); Rogue ST LS (13.5, 15, 16.5 and 18 degrees); Rogue ST MAX D (16, 19 and 22 degrees); HYBRIDS – all models with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White shafts ($279.99); Rogue ST MAX (18, 20, 23 and 26 degrees); Rogue ST Pro (18, 20 and 23 degrees); Rogue ST MAX OS AND OS LITE (19, 21, 24, 27, 30 and 33 degrees; LITE also comes in 36 degrees).

AVAILABILITY: Jan. 21 (pre-order); Feb. 18 (retail)