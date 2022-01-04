TaylorMade has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with Stealth and Stealth Plus. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: While there is no carbon face, the Stealth Plus does feature an ultra-thin ZATECH titanium face for increased ball speed and face flexibility. Carbon is, however, found in the infinity edge crown – a 12% larger carbon surface area compared to the head of the SIM2 fairway woods, which allows for more weight in the lower part, specifically an 80g V Steel sole. This gives the club the lowest center of gravity in any TaylorMade fairway wood – ever. As for the Stealth, the crown is made with 3D Carbon and features a larger profile (190cc vs. 175cc). The Stealth Rescue transfers 7g to the sole of the club thanks to its carbon crown.

OTHER FEATURES: The fairways and hybrids all feature C300 steel Twist Face faces, which improve consistency on mis-hits, and V Steel soles while Speed Pockets help improve ball speed, even on low-face strikes. The hybrids come with +/- 1.5 degrees of loft adjustability.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “For most golfers, the fairway wood doesn't get used on every hole. But when those moments arise, it needs to deliver. No matter what the shot requires, whether it’s forgiveness, distance or playability, you need to know your club can produce the desired results. That’s why we designed the family of Stealth fairway woods with increased MOI for added forgiveness without sacrificing the high launch and low spin results that produce the marquee distance golfers have come to expect from TaylorMade fairways. The new advanced laser alignment system and refined profile, especially on the Stealth Plus model, help inspire shot-shaping confidence with optimal control at every level of the game.” – Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director, Product Creation, Metalwoods

SPECS AND PRICING: Stealth (15, 16, 18, 21, 24 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red FW 5/6 shaft ($329.99); Stealth Plus (13.5, 15 and 19 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red 70 shaft ($429.99)

AVAILABILITY: Jan. 4 (pre-order); Feb. 4 (retail); April 1 (retail for Stealth Plus Rescue)