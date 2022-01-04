TaylorMade has unveiled its latest in game-improvement irons with Stealth. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Using the Cap Back Design first debuted in last year's SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS irons, Stealth continues to improve face flexibility for faster ball speeds and more forgiveness with the multi-material design that replaces the traditional steel back with a low-density, polymer composite cap. The strong, lightweight polymer supports the entire topline, from heel to toe, and spans the entire cavity to provide additional rigidity in the upper part of the face. Toe Wrap Construction then shifts weight from the high toe to the low sole, lowering the center of gravity by 0.8 mm and increasing launch angle. While game-improvement by nature, the Stealth's aesthetic draws inspiration from TaylorMade’s P•700 series, giving the clubs more of a player feel.

OTHER FEATURES: There is a bigger sweet spot in the 450-stainless-steel face thanks to a larger unsupported face area generated by the Cap Back Design and flexible Thru-Slot Speed Pocket. But the sound quality of the strike is not compromised, as the Echo Dampening System uses a soft polymer with several contact points inside the face to absorb unwanted vibrations and give each strike a more solid, forge-like sound. Other features include Progressive Inverted Cone Technology, which increases draw-bias with each lower-lofted club, and a fluted hosel design that promotes lower and deeper CG placement for improved launch characteristics while providing a clean, confident look at address.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Every golfer of every skill level wants an iron that looks great in the bag and delivers the performance they demand. With Stealth, the look of forgiveness has changed. Stealth delivers incredibly high launching distance and forgiveness in a players inspired, technically elegant design package.” – Matt Bovee, Product Creation, Irons

SPECS AND PRICING: 4-PW with KBS Max MT 85 steel shafts ($999) or Fujikura Ventus Red graphite shafts ($1,099) or Aldila Ascent Ladies shafts ($1,099); AW, SW and LW available separately

AVAILABILITY: Jan. 4 (pre-order); April 1 (retail)