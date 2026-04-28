Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings, and how to watch
The second round of the Cadillac Championship is set to kick off at the Blue Monster early Friday.
With a $20-million signature purse at stake, it should prove to be another competitive 18 holes at Trump National Doral.
Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young, a pair of contenders at the 2026 Masters and pre-tournament favorites, are one of the notable pairings for the first two rounds of this no-cut event. Here’s when they tee off and where you can watch Round 2 from South Florida on TV.
Cadillac Championship second round how to watch
- 2:30-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: Cadillac Championship, Round 2
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Second-round tee times at Doral:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Austin Smotherman
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Max Greyserman
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Alex Noren
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Jake Knapp
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Chandler Blanchet
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Daniel Berger
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Nicolai Højgaard
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Nico Echavarria
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Patrick Cantlay
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Si Woo Kim
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Sam Burns
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Viktor Hovland
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Rickie Fowler
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Shane Lowry
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Jason Day
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Sam Stevens
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Patrick Rodgers
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Joel Dahmen
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Sahith Theegala
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
David Lipsky
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Ryo Hisatsune
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Pierceson Coody
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Sungjae Im
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Ben Griffin
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Harris English
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Harry Hall
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Ricky Castillo
|2:05 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Scottie Scheffler
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Adam Scott
|2:25 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
|2:35 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Jacob Bridgeman
|2:45 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Jordan Smith
|2:55 PM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley