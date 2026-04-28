Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

The second round of the Cadillac Championship is set to kick off at the Blue Monster early Friday.

With a $20-million signature purse at stake, it should prove to be another competitive 18 holes at Trump National Doral.

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young, a pair of contenders at the 2026 Masters and pre-tournament favorites, are one of the notable pairings for the first two rounds of this no-cut event. Here’s when they tee off and where you can watch Round 2 from South Florida on TV.

Cadillac Championship second round how to watch

Second-round tee times at Doral:

Time Tee Players 8:40 AM

EDT 1 Kurt Kitayama Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:50 AM

EDT 1 Michael Kim Austin Smotherman

9:00 AM

EDT 1 Max Homa Max Greyserman

9:10 AM

EDT 1 Ryan Fox Alex Noren

9:20 AM

EDT 1 J.T. Poston Jake Knapp

9:30 AM

EDT 1 Aldrich Potgieter Chandler Blanchet

9:45 AM

EDT 1 Lucas Glover Daniel Berger

9:55 AM

EDT 1 Nick Taylor Nicolai Højgaard

10:05 AM

EDT 1 Alex Fitzpatrick Nico Echavarria

10:15 AM

EDT 1 Corey Conners Patrick Cantlay

10:25 AM

EDT 1 Russell Henley Si Woo Kim

10:35 AM

EDT 1 Andrew Novak Sam Burns

10:50 AM

EDT 1 Chris Gotterup Hideki Matsuyama

11:00 AM

EDT 1 Tommy Fleetwood Viktor Hovland

11:10 AM

EDT 1 Collin Morikawa Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM

EDT 1 Keegan Bradley Shane Lowry

11:30 AM

EDT 1 Ryan Gerard Jason Day

11:40 AM

EDT 1 Brian Campbell Sam Stevens

11:55 AM

EDT 1 Matt Wallace Patrick Rodgers

12:05 PM

EDT 1 Jhonattan Vegas Bud Cauley

12:15 PM

EDT 1 Tom Hoge Joel Dahmen

12:25 PM

EDT 1 Taylor Pendrith Sahith Theegala

12:35 PM

EDT 1 Matt McCarty David Lipsky

12:45 PM

EDT 1 Denny McCarthy Ryo Hisatsune

1:00 PM

EDT 1 Andrew Putnam Pierceson Coody

1:10 PM

EDT 1 Maverick McNealy Sungjae Im

1:20 PM

EDT 1 J.J. Spaun Ben Griffin

1:30 PM

EDT 1 Brian Harman Harris English

1:40 PM

EDT 1 Sepp Straka Harry Hall

1:50 PM

EDT 1 Akshay Bhatia Ricky Castillo

2:05 PM

EDT 1 Cameron Young Scottie Scheffler

2:15 PM

EDT 1 Justin Rose Adam Scott

2:25 PM

EDT 1 Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth

2:35 PM

EDT 1 Gary Woodland Jacob Bridgeman

2:45 PM

EDT 1 Min Woo Lee Jordan Smith

2:55 PM

EDT 1 Keith Mitchell Alex Smalley

