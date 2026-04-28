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Cadillac Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published April 28, 2026 02:30 PM
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The second round of the Cadillac Championship is set to kick off at the Blue Monster early Friday.

With a $20-million signature purse at stake, it should prove to be another competitive 18 holes at Trump National Doral.

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young, a pair of contenders at the 2026 Masters and pre-tournament favorites, are one of the notable pairings for the first two rounds of this no-cut event. Here’s when they tee off and where you can watch Round 2 from South Florida on TV.

Cadillac Championship second round how to watch

Second-round tee times at Doral:

TimeTeePlayers
8:40 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Austin Smotherman

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Max Greyserman

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Alex Noren

9:20 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Jake Knapp

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Chandler Blanchet

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Daniel Berger

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Nicolai Højgaard

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Nico Echavarria

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Patrick Cantlay

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Si Woo Kim

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Sam Burns

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Hideki Matsuyama

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Shane Lowry

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Jason Day

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Sam Stevens

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Patrick Rodgers

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Joel Dahmen

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Sahith Theegala

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

David Lipsky

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Ryo Hisatsune

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Pierceson Coody

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Sungjae Im

1:20 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Ben Griffin

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Harris English

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Harry Hall

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Ricky Castillo

2:05 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

2:25 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

2:35 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Jacob Bridgeman

2:45 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Jordan Smith

2:55 PM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
Doral is crucial for Homa and Mitchell as PGA Championship deadline approaches
Keith Mitchell and Max Homa each received a sponsor exemption to the $20 million Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral this week, and the timing could not have been better.