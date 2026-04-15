LIV captain Sergio Garcia asked about league’s future at Mexico City event

LIV Golf’s sixth tournament of the season is scheduled to start Thursday.

But will players make it off the tee at Club de Golf Chapultepec? And even if LIV Golf Mexico City does finish without a hitch, will there be a seventh tournament later this year?

There’s growing speculation about whether the golf circuit will be financially solvent enough to carry on — to make its scheduled domestic debut at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., from May 7-10.

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters winner who captains LIV’s Fireballs GC, responded to questions Wednesday that LIV leadership held an emergency meeting in Manhattan this week and that financial support was on the verge of being cut.

“We haven’t heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] told us at the beginning of the year. That he’s behind us, that they have a long-term project,” said Garcia in reference to the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf. “You know there are always a lot of rumors, and I can’t tell you anything more than what we already know.”

Details of the emergency meeting were not provided in the report, but sources did say that representatives from the Public Investment Fund were in attendance.

The league posted its shotgun starts scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday. Players have also reported that the pre-tournament pro-am is scheduled to continue without any impediment.