No. 1 Jin Young Ko vs. No. 3 Sung Hyun Park in charity skins match

Getty Images

Rolex world No. 1 Jin Young Ko will take on No. 3 Sung Hyun Park in the Hyundai Card Super Match for charity at month’s end.

In a country that treats its best female golfers like rock stars, that’s a big deal.

“We’re hoping everybody will overcome the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible and return to normal life," the players said in a combined statement from SEMA Sports Marketing, the Seoul-based agency that represents them. “With that in mind, we'll try to play the best golf we can in support.”

Ko and Park are scheduled to meet in a skins match May 24 at Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon. They’ll play for 100 million won ($81,510), with those winnings going to the charities of their choice.

S. Korean stars set for major as KLPGA resumes

 BY Randall Mell  — 

South Korean women are set to deliver golf’s first global tour restart since the coronavirus pandemic shut down play.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they will compete without fans in attendance.

Ko and Park took turns trading the world No. 1 ranking last season. They each have giant fan clubs and followings in South Korea, where LPGA TV ratings regularly beat PGA Tour ratings. In fact, in 2014, the UL International Crown matches doubled the TV ratings of the Masters. That’s the year the South Koreans eliminated the Americans in a wild-card playoff.

Ko won the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year Award last year, after claiming four LPGA titles, two of them majors. She was the LPGA’s Rookie of the Year in 2018. Park was the Rolex Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Golf Central

Stock watch: LPGA finale field is too big

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The CME Group Tour Championship was a rousing success with last-second drama, but too many players are competing for the $1.5M winner's check.
Golf Central

J.Y. Ko sweeps LPGA’s major season-long awards

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jin Young Ko finished off her dominant season. She swept the LPGA’s major season-long awards with her finish Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Golf Central

J.Y. Ko vying to join Sorenstam in Vare history

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jin Young Ko is in position to finish off a sweep of the LPGA’s most important season-long awards in Naples. Ko’s 6-under-par 66 Saturday all but mathematically secures the Vare Trophy.