No. 2 defeats No. 1, but Dustin Johnson remains ahead of Jon Rahm in OWGR

World No. 2 defeated world No. 1 at the BMW Championship. And while there was no change atop the Official World Golf Ranking, Jon Rahm cut his deficit.

Rahm defeated Dustin Johnson with a dramatic putt on the first extra hole – after Johnson had made a dramatic putt of his own to force overtime – to capture the second playoff event.

Johnson remains world No. 1 for a second consecutive week – thanks to a win and a runner-up – but his advantage dropped from 0.34 average points to 0.08.

Rahm has held the top spot on two occasions since the PGA Tour’s restart and will have a chance to surpass Johnson at the season finale, this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann tied for third at Olympia Fields. Matsuyama jumped seven spots to 20th, while Niemann went from 71st to 52nd.

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard won the European Tour’s UK Championship and vaulted 41 spots to 63rd.

Aside from Adam Scott bumping Xander Schauffele from the 10th position, the top 10 remained the same. Johnson leads Rahm, followed by, in order, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Scott.

Tiger Woods, whose season ended at the BMW and who is next scheduled to compete in the U.S. Open, dropped one spot to 18th.