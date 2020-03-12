No fans: Here’s what you can expect to see Friday at Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The final three rounds of The Players won’t look anything like we’re used to seeing.

With PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announcing on Thursday that the next three days of action at TPC Sawgrass will take place without fans present, the Tour’s flagship event is about to enter a surreal and unprecedented setting. Here’s a look at some of the changes the Tour plans to enact beginning with Friday’s second round at the Stadium Course: