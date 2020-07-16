No PGA Tour players, but one caddie, test positive for COVID-19 at Memorial

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – For the second consecutive week there were no players who tested positive for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour, although officials reported Thursday that a caddie at the Memorial Tournament did test positive.

The Tour also reported that a player on the Korn Ferry Tour tested positive this week. The circuit declined to release the identities of either the player or the caddie.

In the six weeks since the Tour resumed its schedule last month, there have been 21 positive tests on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, combined, and more than 6,000 tests, either on-site or at home, have been administered.

Four players in this week’s field at Muirfield Village continue to test positive for coronavirus, but are symptom free and have been moved into what officials call a “timed out” policy that allows them to compete with certain distancing restrictions.

Nobody in golf is under more unrelenting pressure to succeed than PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. If he wins at managing COVID-19 on Tour, we all win.
The PGA Tour will take steps to shore up its COVID-19 testing “bubble” in the wake of more positive tests this week at the Travelers Championship.
Jay Monahan’s victory lap will be short-lived. The success of the Tour’s return to competition shouldn’t be dismissed, but now it’s on to new challenges.