No PGA Tour players, but one caddie, test positive for COVID-19 at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – For the second consecutive week there were no players who tested positive for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour, although officials reported Thursday that a caddie at the Memorial Tournament did test positive.

The Tour also reported that a player on the Korn Ferry Tour tested positive this week. The circuit declined to release the identities of either the player or the caddie.

In the six weeks since the Tour resumed its schedule last month, there have been 21 positive tests on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, combined, and more than 6,000 tests, either on-site or at home, have been administered.

Four players in this week’s field at Muirfield Village continue to test positive for coronavirus, but are symptom free and have been moved into what officials call a “timed out” policy that allows them to compete with certain distancing restrictions.