No positive tests on PGA Tour for second straight week; two positive on KFT

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour reported no positive COVID-19 tests.

The Tour administered 369 on-site tests this week at the RBC Heritage and 98 tests following the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge for players and caddies scheduled to travel to this week’s event on the circuit’s charter flight.

Also for the second consecutive week there were positive tests on the Korn Ferry Tour. There were 408 on-site tests issued this week at the event in St. Augustine, Fla., with two positives from caddies. Last week there were four positive tests, three caddies and a player, at TPC Sawgrass.

 BY Samantha Marks  — 

What does coronavirus testing look (and feel) like for PGA Tour players? Ian Poulter gives us an inside look.

In total, the Tour has administered 954 on-site tests (487 last week and 98 for those taking the charter flight).

