Watch: Ian Poulter gives inside look at PGA Tour coronavirus testing

Getty Images

At last week’s PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events, over 1,500 coronavirus tests were administered and only four came back positive. All four of those positive tests came from the Korn Ferry Tour. 

But, what does testing look (and feel) like? Luckily (or not so luckily), Ian Poulter gave us an inside look at COVID-19 testing on Tour ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.

Ouch.

It’s clear the PGA Tour’s Health and Safety plan has been a success (so far), but the Tour is expected to crack down even harder at next week’s Travelers Championship.

