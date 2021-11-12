No speed limit: Another ace, another Lamborghini won at LPGA event

There is apparently no speed limit in Belleair, Florida.

After Austin Ernst won a two-year lease on a Lamborghini by recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole at Pelican Golf Club during Monday's pro-am for the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship, another Lambo-winning ace was made on Friday.

Pavarisa Yoktuan holed an 8-iron from 147 yards out during her second round. This one was caught on video, too, as Golf Channel has been live streaming the hole on Peacock all week.

Two aces and two sports cars in five days. If this keeps up, the valet lines at LPGA events next season are going to be lined with Lamborghinis.