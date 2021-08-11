Oakmont joins Pinehurst as USGA 'anchor site'; Merion gets more Opens, too

On the heels of last September’s announcement of Pinehurst Resort as the first “anchor site” for the USGA’s open championships, the USGA announced Wednesday morning at Oakmont Country Club that the western Pennsylvania gem, will be added to the anchor list, which will include iconic venues with deep and meaningful USGA championship history that are revisited every five to seven years.

The two Keystone State venues, with Merion Golf Club being the other, were awarded a combined five additional U.S. Opens and four more U.S. Women’s Opens. In addition, there are now 18 total USGA championships slated for the state, which is hosting its 88th USGA championship this week at the U.S. Amateur, through 2050.

“Oakmont and Merion are iconic in every sense of the word – they’re in rare company in golf and continue to test the best in the game,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “We’re making history and kicking off a new era for our national championships in Pennsylvania, and we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Oakmont, which is already scheduled to host the 2025 U.S. Open (its 18th USGA championship), can now also plan on U.S. Opens in 2034, 2042 and 2049, as well as U.S. Women’s Opens in 2028 and 2038. Other championships coming to Oakmont include the 2033 Walker Cup.

“Our members and all of Pittsburgh are so excited to host the USGA and the best players in the game at Oakmont, which we believe is one of the most exacting tests of golf anywhere in the world,” said Ed Stack, president of Oakmont Country Club. “It is the perfect venue to identify the best golfers around the globe, in concert with the USGA’s mission for championship golf. The new champions who will be crowned over the next 30 years will join a distinguished list of past champions and etch their names in golf history. We are proud and humbled to showcase Oakmont Country Club, Pittsburgh, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with a number of USGA championships through 2049.”

Meanwhile, Merion, located in Ardmore and also an 18-time USGA host, gets U.S. Opens in 2030 and 2050 and U.S. Women’s Opens in 2034 and 2046.

"Starting with its formation, the desire to host significant championships has been at Merion’s core. It is no wonder Merion has hosted more USGA championships than any other club in America,” said Buddy Marucci, championship chair for Merion Golf Club. “Our friendship with the USGA dates to its first decade and has produced some of the most incredible moments in golf history. We are thrilled to celebrate those moments by announcing four more Open championships, and we look forward to bringing the best players in the world to compete on Hugh Wilson’s timeless masterpiece.”

A complete list of current/future USGA championships in Pennsylvania:

Oakmont Country Club

2021 U.S. Amateur

2025 U.S. Open

2028 U.S. Women’s Open

2033 Walker Cup

2034 U.S. Open

2038 U.S. Women’s Open

2042 U.S. Open

2046 U.S. Women’s Amateur

2049 U.S. Open

Merion Golf Club

2022 Curtis Cup

2026 U.S. Amateur

2030 U.S. Open

2034 U.S. Women’s Open

2046 U.S. Women’s Open

2050 U.S. Open

Additional future USGA championships in Pennsylvania: