Ocean Course could provide Whistling Straits-type preview for U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and Whistling Straits, site of this year’s Ryder Cup, are separated by more than 1,000 miles but Steve Stricker sees a connection.

Stricker is slated to lead the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall in his native Wisconsin and has already put his stamp on the layout with an eye toward his team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We've made some tweaks, and I'm sure everybody knows what they are going to be,” Stricker said. “We did some things to kind of enhance the benefit towards our side just like they do when we go over to Europe and play their side. It's minor little things. It's not going to change the way the course plays dramatically.”

This week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island could provide a sort of preview for what Stricker is looking to do at the Ryder Cup. The captain pointed out that both are seaside layouts and both were designed by Pete Dye.

“It’s going to be similar to this, so I'm interested in watching this week and watching the players this week who play well here, because it's kind of got a very similar feel,” Stricker said. “That's not Lake Michigan out there but it's got the same look and same feel and the wind can blow at Whistling Straits, as well.”