Odds: Jon Rahm favored in Phoenix, Dustin Johnson in Saudi Arabia

Could this be the year that Jon Rahm finally wins at TPC Scottsdale?

The Arizona State product owns three top-10s and hasn’t finished worse than T-16 in five career Waste Management Phoenix Open starts, so it comes as no surprise that Rahm is the betting favorite to win this year’s edition of the People’s Open.

Rahm is listed at +700 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook, slightly ahead of Justin Thomas at +800. Xander Schauffele (+1000), Rory McIlroy (+1100) and defending champion Webb Simpson (+1400) are right behind them.

Meanwhile, over on the European Tour, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win the Saudi Interrnational. At +400 odds, Johnson is favored over Bryson DeChambeau (+800) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1200), who won two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi. Patrick Reed, a winner Sunday at Torrey Pines, will make the long trip to the Middle East and begins the week at +1400 odds.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s Phoenix Open:

+700: Jon Rahm

+800: Justin Thomas

+1000: Xander Schauffele

+1100: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Webb Simpson

+2000: Daniel Berger

+2200: Hideki Matsuyama

+3000: Harris English, Sungjae Im

+4000: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer

+5000: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

For full and most updated odds, click here.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s Saudi International:

+475: Dustin Johnson

+800: Bryson DeChambeau

+1200: Tyrrell Hatton

+1400: Patrick Reed

+1500: Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

+2200: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood

+2500: Sergio Garcia, Abe Ancer

+3300: Robert MacIntyre

+4000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

+5000: Bernd Wiesberger, Shane Lowry, Jason Kokrak, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

For full and most updated odds, click here.