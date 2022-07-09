As we enter the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, it's important to understand the numbers and trends.

From the first-round positions of recent Open champs, to how world No. 1's have fared in recent Opens, to the players with the most Open rounds in the 60s in the past 10 years, to the oldest – and youngest – players to win a claret jug, to the easiest and toughest holes on the Open rota, here's a look at several trends, leaders and statistics that are relevant heading into next week's Open Championship:

(Information provided by Golf Channel Research Team.)

WINNING SCORE IN RELATION TO PAR, LAST SIX OPENS

2015: -15

2016: -20

2017: -12

2018: -8

2019: -15

2021: -15

FIRST-ROUND POSITION, LAST SIX OPEN CHAMPS

2015: Zach Johnson, T-4, three shots back

2016: Henrik Stenson, second, one shot back

2017: Jordan Spieth, leader

2018: Francesco Molinari, T-29, six shots back

2019: Shane Lowry, co-leader

2021: Collin Morikawa, second, two shots back

MOST TOP-5 OPEN FINISHES, SINCE 2009

5 – Rory McIlroy

4 – Lee Westwood

3 – Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson

LOWEST OPEN SCORING AVERAGE, SINCE 2014

(Minimum 10 rounds played)

69.43 – Jordan Spieth

69.45 – Rory McIlroy

69.85 – Tony Finau

70 – Xander Schauffele

70.04 – Henrik Stenson

70.13 – Brooks Koepka

MOST OPEN ROUNDS IN 60s, LAST 10 YEARS

18 – Jordan Spieth

14 – Sergio Garcia

13 – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

FIRST-TIME MAJOR CHAMPS AT OPEN, SINCE 2009

2009: Stewart Cink

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2011: Darren Clarke

2016: Henrik Stenson

2018: Francesco Molinari

2019: Shane Lowry

WORLD NO. 1s AT OPEN, SINCE 2013

2013: Tiger Woods, T-6

2014: Adam Scott, T-5

2015: Rory McIlroy, DNP

2016: Jason Day, T-22

2017: Dustin Johnson, T-54

2018: Dustin Johnson, MC

2019: Brooks Koepka, T-4

2021: Dustin Johnson, T-8

WINNING A MAJOR AS WORLD NO. 1

11 – Tiger Woods

1 – Five players, including two since 2014 (Dustin Johnson, 2020 Masters; Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Masters)

WORLD RANK OF OPEN CHAMP, SINCE 2013

2013: Phil Mickelson, 5

2014: Rory McIlroy, 8

2015: Zach Johnson, 25

2016: Henrik Stenson, 6

2017: Jordan Spieth, 3

2018: Francesco Molinari, 15

2019: Shane Lowry, 33

2021: Collin Morikawa, 4

LOWEST RANKED PLAYERS TO WIN OPEN

396 – Ben Curtis, 2003

159 – Paul Lawrie, 1999

111 – Darren Clarke, 2011

109 – John Daly, 1995

MOST MAJOR TOP-10s, SINCE 2010

24 – Rory McIlroy

20 – Dustin Johnson

16 – Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

15 – Adam Scott

BIRDIES OR BETTER IN MAJORS, SINCE 2015

453 – Jordan Spieth

423 – Brooks Koepka

415 – Justin Rose

397 – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

OLDEST OPEN CHAMPS

46-3-10 – Tom Morris Sr., 1867

44-3-1 – Roberto de Vicenzo, 1967

44-1-10 – Harry Vardon, 1914

43-3-0 – Tom Morris Sr., 1864

43-1-5 – Phil Mickelson, 2013

42-11-3 – Darren Clarke, 2011

YOUNGEST OPEN CHAMPS

17-5-3 – Tom Morris Jr., 1868

18-4-27 – Tom Morris Jr., 1869

19-4-26 – Tom Morris Jr., 1870

21-0-25 – Willie Auchterlonie, 1893

21-4-24 – Tom Morris Jr., 1872

22-3-12 – Seve Ballesteros, 1979

WON IN OPEN DEBUT

1860: Willie Park Sr.

1873: Tom Kidd*

1874: Mungo Park

1921: Jock Hutchison*

1933: Denny Shute*

1953: Ben Hogan

1964: Tony Lema*

1975: Tom Watson

2003: Ben Curtis

2021: Collin Morikawa

*at St. Andrews

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY AT OPEN, LAST 150 YEARS

8 – 1900 (St. Andrews), 1908 (Prestwick), 1913 (Royal Liverpool), 2000 (St. Andrews)

7 – 2010 (St. Andrews)

TOUGHEST OPEN HOLES, SINCE 1995

+0.65 – No. 17 at St. Andrews (Old Course), Par 4

+0.6 – No. 6 at Royal Birkdale, Par 4

+0.54 – No. 11 at Royal Troon, Par 4

+0.46 – No. 12 at Carnoustie, Par 4

EASIEST NON-PAR-5 OPEN HOLES, SINCE 1995

-0.29 – No. 18 at St. Andrews (Old Course)

-0.21 – No. 9 at St. Andrews (Old Course)

-0.12 – No. 3 at St. Andrews (Old Course)