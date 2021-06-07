Palmetto Championship odds: Dustin Johnson favored to win in his home state

With one week to go before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, the tour will head to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.

This is the Palmetto Championship's inaugural tournament as it takes the RBC Canadian Open's place on the tour due to Canadian travel restrictions regarding COVID-19. This is the second straight year the RBC Canadian Open has been canceled.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who hasn't competed since the PGA Championship where he missed the cut, is the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite listed at +800 to win the Palmetto Championship, which is taking place just a short drive away from his hometown, Columbia, South Carolina.

Following Johnson as the best odds to win at Congaree is Brooks Koepka who like Johnson, hasn't played since the PGA Championship where he finished second behind Phil Mickelson. However, Koepka has garnered quite the fanfare recently despite not playing the past two tournaments.

English natives Tyrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick follow Johnson and Koepka on the odds and Im Sung-jae follows the two Englishmen.

Here's at the notable odds via points bet.

+800 Dustin Johnson

+900 Brooks Koepka

+1400 Tyrrell Hatton

+1600 Matthew Fitzpatrick

+1700 Im Sung-jae

+2500 Harris English

+2500 Tommy Fleetwood

+3500 Alexander Noren

+3500 Ian Poulter

+4000 Garrick Higgo

+4000 Keith Mitchell

+4000 Lucas Glover

+4000 Patton Kizzire

+5000 Brandt Snedeker

+5000 Harold Varner III

The full field can be viewed here.