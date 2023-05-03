×

Patrick Cantlay explains the connection to new caddie Joe LaCava

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Caddies moving from one player to the next is nothing new on the PGA Tour, but Tuesday’s bombshell that Joe LaCava was now working for Patrick Cantlay after more than a decade looping for Tiger Woods stood out.

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, LaCava was given the “blessing” from Woods to work for Cantlay full time and this week’s Wells Fargo Championship will be the duo’s first tournament.

“I've been friends with Fred Couples a long time, he's been in Newport Beach [Calif.] for a number of years now and we've played a lot of golf together, so I've heard a number of great things about Joe,” Cantlay said. “You know, when I reached out to Joe, he said it was possible and ended up working out and I'm really happy about it.”

Before he teamed with Woods in 2011, LaCava, 59, caddied for Couples and has been moonlighting for other players in recent years, including Cantlay at the 2021 Northern Trust, as Woods has been slowed by various injuries, including right ankle surgery last month that will likely sideline him for the rest of this season.

Cantlay said he had not spoken with Woods about the move and he added that the split with his former caddie, Matt Minister, was amiable.

“We accomplished a lot together and I'm really proud of all we accomplished,” Cantlay said. “He's a great friend of mine and we had a lot of good finishes together and a lot of wins. I'm incredibly grateful to him, just needed a change.” 

