Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery; no timetable listed for return

Tiger Woods is out indefinitely after announcing Wednesday that he underwent another surgery on his injured right leg.

In a four-sentence post on his Twitter, Woods said that he had a subtalar fusion procedure to “address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture” related to the injuries he suffered in a 2021 car crash. The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint.

Woods, who underwent surgery early Wednesday morning in New York City, is said to be recovering and “looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

There is no timetable for his return to competition, but the ankle surgery likely ends any hopes of Woods playing in the remaining three major championships this season.

The 47-year-old sustained serious injuries to his lower right leg in February 2021. He has played five official events since then, including two weeks ago at the Masters, where he made the cut in his record-tying 23rd consecutive appearance.

Golf Central Timeline: A look at Tiger's injuries in his career From his knee to his back, take a look back at the various injuries in Tiger Woods' career as well as his multiple returns to competition.

Cameras showed Woods in significant discomfort while hobbling around Augusta National, and he opted to withdraw when the third round was suspended because of inclement weather.

At the time, he cited a flareup of his plantar fasciitis.