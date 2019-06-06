Cantlay shows off Pebble Beach's extremely thick rough ahead of U.S. Open

Patrick Cantlay
Instagram

How do you know a major is right around the corner?

Well, for starters, we officially have our first watch-a-ball-disappear-in-some-ridiculously-thick-rough video, courtesy of Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay, who picked up his second career PGA Tour win at last week's Memorial Tournament, is tuning up his game at Pebble Beach this week in advance of the U.S. Open, and he happened upon some pretty serious junk just off the ninth green.

View this post on Instagram

Pebble beach going to show its teeth next week💨

A post shared by Patrick Cantlay (@patrickcantlay) on

Players have been hyper-critical of several U.S. Open setups in recent years, so only time will tell how Pebble Beach will be received, but somewhere, Tiger Woods is smiling.

More articles like this

Henrik Stenson
Grill Room

When in Canada: Tour stars attempt Goal-in-One

BY Jason Crook  — 

During their RBC Canadian Open practice rounds, players were given a shot at the Goal-in-One Challenge - a chance to hit their drives into a hockey net from 285 yards away.

Beef
Grill Room

Johnston announces Baby Beef is coming soon

BY Jason Crook  — 

Andrew Johnston took to Instagram Wednesday to share that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby, and in typical 'Beef' fashion, he couldn't help but throw in a little joke at his own expense.
Grill Room

The Social: Oh, Canada, and oh OK, Ko

BY Jason Crook  — 

PGA Tour stars head north, great shots result in drinks and jokes and the story of the U.S. Women's Open continues to be Hank Haney(?). All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.