CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Change is never easy. Most people would generally agree with that.

But Patrick Reed is making it look fairly simple through the first two rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship. Captain America fired a 2-under 66 Friday at Quail Hollow, putting him at 6 under for the week and only five back of Jason Dufner, who leads at 11 under after a sizzling 63 during the morning wave.

"I felt like I hit some really good quality shots, but I had some in there that were just kind of head-scratchers, and because of that it just made it a little more stressful," Reed said. "But anytime you can shoot 60s around this place, especially in the afternoon when the wind starts to pick up, greens start to get a little crusty, you always are happy. Put ourselves in position to go into the weekend and give a run for it."

Your browser does not support iframes.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

After Thursday's opening round, Reed mentioned he'd been experimenting with his backswing, making a few changes after a few disappointing weeks. It's only been two days, but the 2018 Masters champion likes where his game is progressing after the adjustments.

"I felt we've put a lot of the hard work in already on the range and everything and grooving it with the coach, so at that point I feel like now I have a little more knowledge so when I go to the golf course, I can just play golf and hit golf shots."

Reed has made enough changes already, and to his credit, they've paid off. Still within striking distance, Reed is just trying to stick to his game plan and make a weekend charge.

"I just need to hit it kind of like I did yesterday for the weekend and just keep -- get the putter -- give myself opportunities with the putter," Reed said. "If I do that, there's low ones out there."