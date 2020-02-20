MEXICO CITY – Following his brush with the Rules of Golf at the Hero World Challenge in December, Patrick Reed has been forced to respond to criticism from many circles, but following another wave of second-guessing, the American seems to have said everything he plans to about the incident.

After his opening round at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Reed was asked to respond to criticism from world No. 2 Brooks Koepka and former CBS analyst Peter Kostis.

“I said what I have to say about what happened in the Bahamas, and at the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is go out and play good golf and trying to win a golf championship and hopefully run [leader Rory McIlroy] down,” Reed said following a first-round 69 that left him tied for eighth place in Mexico.

In a town hall interview this week on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Koepka was asked about Reed’s penalty for improving his lie in a bunker last year in the Bahamas. “Yeah. I don’t know what he was doing, building sand castles in the sand,” he said. “But you know where your club is. I took three months off and I can promise you I know if I touch sand. If you look at the video, obviously he grazes the sand twice and then he still chops down on it.”

In a recent episode of the No Laying Up podcast Kostis added, “I've seen Patrick Reed improve his lie, up close and personal, four times now.”