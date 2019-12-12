Watch: Reed jabs back at Aussie crowd with shovel dig; loses foursomes match

Getty Images

Patrick Reed took some ribbing on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and he gave some back on Day 2. But he didn't get the last laugh.

Reed was mocked by Australian fans at Royal Melbourne in relation to his sand controversy at last week's Hero World Challenge. During Friday's foursomes matches, Reed, paired for the second consecutive session with Webb Simpson, made a birdie putt at the par-4 11th. As he was putting, someone in the crowded shouted: "Miss!"

Reed responded with this:

Reed breaks out 'shovel' after fan screams at him to miss putt

Reed breaks out 'shovel' after fan screams at him to miss putt

Unfortunately for Reed, Marc Leishman also made birdie to tie the hole and keep the International team of he and Abraham Ancer 2 up. The Internationals won the next hole to go 3 up and eventually won the match, 3 and 2.

Reed and Simpson fell to 0-2 through the first two days of competition.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Woods, Els address Reed controversy early, often

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

If Tuesday’s news conference was any indication this Presidents Cup will have a little more of an edge than previous editions.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Rory: Reed reaction worse because it's him

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed's brush with the sand at the Hero deserved a penalty, but not all the negative reaction thereafter.
Golf Central

Reed leads Hero by 3; Tiger moves into mix

BY Will Gray  — 

Captain America is out in front at the Hero World Challenge, but it's the tournament host who made the most noise on Friday.