Patrick Reed took some ribbing on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and he gave some back on Day 2. But he didn't get the last laugh.

Reed was mocked by Australian fans at Royal Melbourne in relation to his sand controversy at last week's Hero World Challenge. During Friday's foursomes matches, Reed, paired for the second consecutive session with Webb Simpson, made a birdie putt at the par-4 11th. As he was putting, someone in the crowded shouted: "Miss!"

Reed responded with this:

Reed breaks out 'shovel' after fan screams at him to miss putt

Unfortunately for Reed, Marc Leishman also made birdie to tie the hole and keep the International team of he and Abraham Ancer 2 up. The Internationals won the next hole to go 3 up and eventually won the match, 3 and 2.

Reed and Simpson fell to 0-2 through the first two days of competition.