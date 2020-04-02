PGA of America cancels next month's Senior PGA Championship

The first of five senior men's major championships has been canceled.

The PGA of America announced Thursday morning that the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will not be played this year. The event, the second major on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, was slated to be played May 21-24 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Officials said the decision was made based on a stay-at-home order that was put into place in Michigan on March 24. That order currently will run through April 13.

“While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is the highest priority,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said. “We are especially disappointed for the Benton Harbor community, our friends at KitchenAid and the fans and volunteers who support this important championship so passionately.”

The Senior PGA will return to Harbor Shores in 2022, the PGA said. Next year's edition will take place May 27-30 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Before Thursday's cancellation, the PGA Tour Champions had canceled or postponed four tournaments set to take place prior to Senior PGA, including the Regions Tradition, the year's first senior major, scheduled for two weeks before. The Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27.

As of now, the next PGA Tour Champions event on the schedule is the American Family Insurance Championship on June 5-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.