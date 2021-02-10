PGA Tour updates players on allowing family and guests at events

Getty Images

Following months of playing through a pandemic players didn’t need to be reminded of how fluid the situation is, but on Wednesday they were given a glimpse of how quickly the circuit’s COVID-19 protocols can change depending on where a tournament is played.

The e-mail outlined access at events starting at this month’s World Golf Championship that will be played in Bradenton, Florida, through the Valero Texas Open in early April.

Not including events in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, players will be allowed full family access at every event through Texas, including up to four tickets per day at The Players for other guests. Player managers will also be allowed at all the Florida swing events as well as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Texas Open.

Florida swing will up the fan ante, beginning at API

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour will look to increase attendance at event when it heads to Florida, beginning with the second event of the swing at Bay Hill.

Family members, player managers and guests are only allowed onsite during competition days and they will not be given access to “player restricted areas” or inside the ropes.

By comparison, there are no family members or significant others allowed this week at Pebble Beach or next week at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. Officials at Pebble Beach were even restricted from building a player dining tent to accommodate the entire field. Instead, players were advised, “in event of an on-course evacuation, players and caddies will be required to seek shelter in their vehicle.”

The memo also reminds players of how the Tour’s protocols will continue to evolve: “It is important to note that these plans vary by market due to current COVID-19 guidelines. We will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and will keep you apprised of any changes to the following plan.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Lopez first on LPGA to test positive for COVID-19

BY Randall Mell  — 

Gaby Lopez won’t get the chance to add to her two LPGA titles when the tour makes its restart at the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, this week.
Golf Central

Tour to end 'coronavirus' groups, allow full return

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour policy board approved for players who had been competing in 'timed out' groups, be allowed a return to full competition.

Christina Kim
Golf Central

C. Kim in full-body suit en route to LPGA restart

BY Nick Menta  — 

Christina Kim is on her way to Toledo, Ohio, for the first event of the LPGA's restart, and as she put it, she isn't taking any chances.