PGA Tour updates: Tour Championship qualifiers into Kapalua; Monday qualifier spots reduced

Along with a revised plan for eligibility for this season and next, the PGA Tour announced Thursday a number of modifications to regulations given COVID-19’s impact on schedules.

The Tour still plans to hold a three-tournament postseason with standard field sizes (125 players for The Northern Trust, 70 for the BMW Championship and 30 for the Tour Championship). But the points that will be awarded during the playoffs have been reduced to three times the amount (1,500 for a victory) awarded at regular events, instead of four times.

Officials also unveiled a new plan to open the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to any player who qualifies for the Tour Championship. Eligibility for the year-opening event had been limited to tournament winners from the previous season.

The Tour relaxed current regulations on strength-of-field requirements, with players allowed to fulfill that obligation this season or next, and the 15-event minimum for international players has been suspended for this season.

To accommodate for the loss of playing opportunities, the Tour reduced the number of spots available for Monday qualifiers from four to two. Qualifying will return to four available spots next season.

“It should be noted, however, while the intention is to have open qualifiers, there may be locations where we cannot safely hold an open qualifier. In that instance, those spots will go back to the field,” the Tour noted in a memo that was sent to players.