Podcast: Brandel and Jaime reveal Golf Channel's 25 most impactful moments

Getty Images

Golf Channel celebrates its 25th anniversary on Jan. 17. In honor of the occasion, Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz dedicate their podcast to revealing Golf Channel's 25 most impactful moments over the last 25 years.

Was it easy to come up with just 25 moments? No.

Did Brandel and Jaime agree on the final list? Absolutely not.

Check out the podcast below for both the top-25 countdown and the lively debate and click here to listen to the Golf Central Podcast that details Day 1 at Golf Channel, with the people who lived it.

