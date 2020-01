Golf Channel turns 25 years old this Friday. What was it like on Jan. 17, 1995, when Arnold Palmer flipped the ceremonial switch and Golf Channel first went on air?

Hear stories from the people who were there from the start, in this Golf Central Podcast: Day 1, the Making of Golf Channel. And click here as Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz reveal Golf Channel's 25 most impactful moments of the last 25 years.