×

Presidents Cup to be held in Melbourne in 2028, 2040

Getty Images

The PGA Tour on Wednesday finalized a long-term commitment to staging the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia, announcing that the biennial matches will return to the Sandbelt in both 2028 and 2040.

The 2028 matches will be the fourth time that the event has been held in Melbourne, matching the most cups contested in one city. The venue has not yet been announced. Previously, the Presidents Cup has been staged three times at Royal Melbourne, most recently in 2019, when Tiger Woods served as a playing captain and rallied the Americans on the final day to a close victory.

DL3 names ZJ, Couples as Prez Cup assistants

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III has begun to fill out his support team.

The 1998 matches at Royal Melbourne mark the only time in 13 competitions that the International team has won. The Americans are 11-1-1 overall in the event.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.”

This year’s Presidents Cup, scheduled for Sept. 22-25, will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina

More articles like this
Golf Central

Top HBCUs to compete in Prez Cup-style event at Quail Hollow

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The top Black college golfers will compete in a Presidents Cup-style exhibition at Quail Hollow.
Golf Central

Love: Woods can do 'whatever' for '22 Prez Cup

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Davis Love III, next year's U.S. Presidents Cup captain, is open to having Woods contribute in any fashion.
Golf Central

Bellerive to host 2030 Presidents Cup

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Bellerive Country Club has been tabbed to host the 2030 Presidents Cup.