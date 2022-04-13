Presidents Cup to be held in Melbourne in 2028, 2040

The PGA Tour on Wednesday finalized a long-term commitment to staging the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia, announcing that the biennial matches will return to the Sandbelt in both 2028 and 2040.

The 2028 matches will be the fourth time that the event has been held in Melbourne, matching the most cups contested in one city. The venue has not yet been announced. Previously, the Presidents Cup has been staged three times at Royal Melbourne, most recently in 2019, when Tiger Woods served as a playing captain and rallied the Americans on the final day to a close victory.

The 1998 matches at Royal Melbourne mark the only time in 13 competitions that the International team has won. The Americans are 11-1-1 overall in the event.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.”

This year’s Presidents Cup, scheduled for Sept. 22-25, will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina