Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?

Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.

Why it’s likely more important to consider only the 2017 PGA Championship and past few editions of the Wells Fargo, which was contested elsewhere in 2017 and this year and not played in 2020, is that the changes prior to the PGA were significant.

Here's an overview via the Golf Channel research team: Construction began May 9 with the course reopening after 89 days on Aug. 6. ... 43 acres of sod were installed, 28 acres of land were cleared and graded, more than 50,000 cubic yards of material were moved on site, and 200,000 pounds of dirt were moved and re-arranged. ... All bunkers were reconditioned with new sand and edging. ... The first five holes were changed with three entirely new holes built. ... Hole No. 1 is a new par 4, lengthened to more than 500 yards by moving the green back to where the old par-3 second green used to sit. ... The new No. 2 is now the old third hole. ... The new No. 3 is the old fourth hole. ... No. 4 is a new par-3 hole. The tee sits near the location of old fifth tee. ... No. 5 is a new par-4 hole. It replaces the old par-5 fifth hole. The green sits approximately where the old green was located.

Of course, this week there is a new routing, though the makeup of the holes are unchanged.

Here is a look at this year’s Presidents Cuppers and their post-2016 records at Quail Hollow:

INTERNATIONAL

Corey Conners: T-42 (2018), T-43 (2021)

Cam Davis: MC (2019), T-26 (2021)

Sungjae Im: T-31 (2019), MC (2021)

Si Woo Kim: WD (2017)

K.H. Lee: T-60 (2019), T-58 (2021)

Hideki Matsuyama: T-5 (2017), T-76 (2018), T-31 (2019)

Sebastian Munoz: T-38 (2019), MC (2021)

Mito Pereira: MC (2018)

Adam Scott: T-61 (2017), T-76 (2018)

U.S.

Sam Burns: T-55 (2018), WD (2019)

Patrick Cantlay: T-33 (2017), MC (2021)

Tony Finau: T-44 (2017), T-21 (2018), T-60 (2019), MC (2021)

Max Homa: Win (2019), MC (2021)

Billy Horschel: T-48 (2017)

Kevin Kisner: T-7 (2017), MC (2018)

Xander Schauffele: MC (2017), T-72 (2018), T-14 (2021)

Jordan Spieth: T-28 (2017)

Justin Thomas: Win (2017), T-21 (2018), T-26 (2021)