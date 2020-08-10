Presidents Cup returning to Royal Montreal GC in 2024

The PGA Tour announced Monday that the Presidents Cup will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024.

Described as the oldest golf club in North America, with roots dating back to 1873, Royal Montreal has hosted the RBC Canadian Open 10 times, most recently in 2014. It also hosted the 2007 Presidents Cup, when a U.S. team led by Jack Nicklaus defeated the International squad captained by Gary Player, 19 1/2 to 14 1/2. The announcement means that Royal Montreal will join Royal Melbourne (1998, 2011, 2019) as the only courses outside the U.S. to host multiple Presidents Cups.

"The people of Canada are some of the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world, and given the overwhelming success of the Presidents Cup in 2007, it was a natural step for the event to return to The Royal Montreal in 2024," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Timing for the Presidents Cup has been affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with this year's Ryder Cup being postponed, the 2021 Presidents Cup which was slated for Quail Hollow moved back to 2022 and put the biennial matches back on an even-year rotation. The 2026 Presidents Cup was originally awarded to TPC Harding Park, which just hosted the PGA Championship, but recent reports indicate the course may forego that opportunity to instead host an annual Tour event in conjunction with NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The U.S. holds an 11-1-1 all-time record in the matches, having won eight straight since the two sides played to a draw in South Africa in 2003.