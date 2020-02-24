R&A moves Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship to October

The R&A announced last Friday that it has rescheduled the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship for Oct. 7-10 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

The event was originally scheduled Feb. 12-15 but postponed as a result of the continued outbreak of coronavirus.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the authorities to ensure we can stage the championship safely in October. We are looking forward to a successful week of golf and crowning the 2020 champion,” Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement.

The event, founded in 2018, awards its champion exemptions into the AIG Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship as well as an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Although there will be no WAAP representative for those events this year, the R&A's release started that both the 2020 and 2021 WAAP winners will be in the field at the 2021 Women's British at Royal Porthcawl.