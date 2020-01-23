Rahm has grown to love Torrey Pines, on and off the course

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm’s relationship with Torrey Pines didn’t get off to a great start.

In 2016, the Spaniard made the drive over from Phoenix with then-girlfriend Kelley Cahill for the Monday qualifying event. He missed qualifying for the tournament by a stroke.

“I missed it by one and we drove back. A year after (2017) I win the tournament the way I did,” Rahm recalled Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open where he’s back in the hunt following a first-round 68 on the North Course that left him tied for 11th. “So, the history here, it's pretty special.”

But Rahm’s affinity for the San Diego-area goes beyond professional success. He asked Cahill to marry him along the rugged coast. Although he and Cahill were married last fall in a ceremony in Spain the couple plans to have a second wedding in San Diego in February for relatives and friends who couldn’t make the trip.

“We come here a lot. I come quite often because it's kind of like a getaway. We love coming here and that's why we keep having such great moments in life out here, too,” he said. “Hopefully there's many more to come.”

