Graeme McDowell plans to withdraw from the Travelers Championship on Wednesday after his caddie tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Golfweek report.

McDowell's longtime caddie, Ken Comboy, received his test results on Tuesday afternoon.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell told Golfweek's Eamon Lynch. “I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

McDowell said he tested negative on Monday, but he didn't want to take any chances. He drove home to Orlando, Florida, with Comboy after missing the cut last Friday at the RBC Heritage. Comboy drove back up to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to be tested on Saturday after experiencing a sore throat.

“We’re a close-knit team," McDowell said. "We roomed together last week, we spent six hours in a car. He’s carrying the virus so in some way I have to be carrying it too.”

McDowell played a practice round Tuesday with Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka and Shane Lowry.