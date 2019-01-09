Report: Renovations approved for new Houston Open site

The city of Houston has approved a multi-million dollar plan to renovate Memorial Park Golf Course, paving the way for the venue to host the PGA Tour's Houston Open as soon as 2020.

According to a Houston Chronicle report, city officials voted unanimously in support of a $13.5 million renovation that will be funded by the Astros Foundation. The foundation, spearheaded by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, stepped in to save the tournament last year after it was played without a title sponsor in 2018.

Traditionally played in the spring, the Houston Open will not be a part of the Tour's 2018-19 season but is expected to be played this fall as part of the 2019-20 season. Dates and a venue have not yet been announced for a tournament whose history dates back to 1946 and which has been played at the Golf Club of Houston every year since since 2003.

Located near downtown Houston, Memorial Park previously hosted the Houston Open from 1951-63. According to the report, the renovated course would need to re-open by Nov. 1 in order to host the 2020 edition of the tournament.