Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Olesen, a five-time European Tour winner, appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday. He was arrested on July 29. British tabloid The Sun reported that Olesen, 29, was in first class on a British Airways flight from Nashville, Tenn., to London Heathrow, when he allegedly verbally abused people onboard and then molested a female passenger.

The case will be heard by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court, September 18, Sky Sports reported.

Olesen, who was a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team, has been temporarily suspended by the European Tour.