Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of world ranking top 10

Rory McIlroy is a winner again and back inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy’s triumph at the Wells Fargo Championship bumped him up eight spots to No. 7 in the latest rankings. At 15th the week prior, he had fallen to his worst position since 2009.

McIlroy’s ascension knocked Brooks Koepka out of the top 10. Koepka, who is scheduled to make his first start since the Masters at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, fell two spots to No. 12.

Bryson DeChambeau was the only player outside of McIlroy to make a positive move inside the top 10. His return to Charlotte – after flying home to Dallas thinking that he had missed the Wells Fargo cut – resulted in a tie for ninth and moved him back to fourth in the OWGR. Xander Schauffele fell to fifth.

On the European Tour, Garrick Higgo won for the second time in three weeks at the Canary Islands Championship. The South African climbed another 15 spots to No. 51.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Justin Thomas

3 (3). Jon Rahm

4 (5). Bryson DeChambeau

5 (4). Xander Schauffele

6 (6). Collin Morikawa

7 (15). Rory McIlroy

8 (7). Patrick Reed

9 (8). Tyrrell Hatton

10 (9). Webb Simpson