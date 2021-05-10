Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of world ranking top 10

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is a winner again and back inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy’s triumph at the Wells Fargo Championship bumped him up eight spots to No. 7 in the latest rankings. At 15th the week prior, he had fallen to his worst position since 2009.

McIlroy’s ascension knocked Brooks Koepka out of the top 10. Koepka, who is scheduled to make his first start since the Masters at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, fell two spots to No. 12.

The roars return and so does Rors as McIlroy surpasses own expectations

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy didn't expect to win this week, but he's got another trophy and a lot of optimism entering a major summer.

Bryson DeChambeau was the only player outside of McIlroy to make a positive move inside the top 10. His return to Charlotte – after flying home to Dallas thinking that he had missed the Wells Fargo cut – resulted in a tie for ninth and moved him back to fourth in the OWGR. Xander Schauffele fell to fifth.

On the European Tour, Garrick Higgo won for the second time in three weeks at the Canary Islands Championship. The South African climbed another 15 spots to No. 51.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Justin Thomas

3 (3). Jon Rahm

4 (5). Bryson DeChambeau

5 (4). Xander Schauffele

6 (6). Collin Morikawa

7 (15). Rory McIlroy

8 (7). Patrick Reed

9 (8). Tyrrell Hatton

10 (9). Webb Simpson

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory might have WD'd with early Rd. 1 time

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

If Rory McIlroy had an early tee time on Thursday, he might never have made it to the winner's circle this week.
News & Opinion

The roars return and so does Rors as McIlroy surpasses own expectations

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy didn't expect to win this week, but he's got another trophy and a lot of optimism entering a major summer.
Golf Central

McIlroy moves to 6th in career Tour earnings

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career and, with it, nearly $1.5 million. 