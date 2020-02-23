Rory McIlroy gets another top-5 finish, but not winning is 'frustrating'

Getty Images

MEXICO CITY – Rory McIlroy started the final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship four strokes back, and he finished his week at Chapultepec Golf Club in the same spot.

McIlroy, who led by two strokes after a first-round 65, struggled on Chapultepec’s greens and finished fifth for his second consecutive top-5 finish. Not that his consistency was much solace for the Northern Irishman.

WGC-Mexico Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“Frustrating. I don't feel like I got the best out of myself,” McIlroy said following a final-round 68. “Obviously started the week well, and then I hit some loose shots, and I didn't putt as well as I needed to over the last three days. I just let a few shots get away.”

McIlroy moved to within a shot of the lead with a birdie at the par-5 sixth hole but played his final 12 holes in even par to finish four strokes behind champion Patrick Reed.

Despite his finish McIlroy, who isn’t playing next week’s Honda Classic, will remain atop the world ranking for at least one more week.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory back to old putter after tinkering at Genesis

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy tinkered with his putter at last week's Genesis Invitational, but he leads the WGC-Mexico Championship after the first round with his old flat stick in the bag.
Golf Central

Rory gets 'nice messages' after eschewing PGL

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

“I've sort of been sick of talking about it for the last few months, and I'm happy that everyone knows where I stand on that," he said.
News & Opinion

McIlroy a man of words, actions in Mexico

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy spoke volumes on Wednesday in relation to the possibility of a competitive tour. He then showed why he's the world's best on Thursday in Mexico.