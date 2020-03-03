Another star-studded field has gathered in Orlando this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including a notable European trio that will feature the world No. 1. Here's a look at some of the marquee, early-round groupings this week at Bay Hill, where Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside a pair of former Ryder Cup teammates (all times ET):

7:54 a.m. Thursday, 12:44 p.m. Friday: Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose

This grouping features each of the last two tournament champions at Bay Hill, as McIlroy took the title in 2018 while Molinari rallied to win last year with a final-round 64. Only one of them comes in with any momentum, as Molinari's search for form continues while McIlroy has finished fifth in each of his last two starts. Rounding out the trio is Rose, who has finished third or better three times here since 2011.

8:06 a.m. Thursday, 12:56 p.m. Friday: Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

Scott got back into the winner's circle last month at Riviera, and now he returns to a course where he notably let a seven-shot lead slip away six years ago. Day won this event in 2016 but withdrew last year because of a back injury, while Koepka was a late addition to the field after missing the cut at the Honda Classic and now hopes to bounce back on a course where he has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances.

12:44 p.m. Thursday, 7:54 a.m. Friday: Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

Im will tee off for the first time as a PGA Tour winner, getting right back to work after his breakthrough victory at PGA National. Leishman won this event in 2017 and is already a winner this year thanks to a clutch final round at Torrey Pines, while Fowler will be sporting tributes to The King all week with his equipment and apparel and hopes to match it with his game, having finished third here back in 2013 behind Tiger Woods.

12:56 p.m. Thursday, 8:06 a.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

Reed and DeChambeau meet again, two weeks removed from their clash in Mexico City when Reed erased a late deficit to claim another WGC title. Both had strong showings here two years ago, with DeChambeau finishing second and Reed T-7. Rounding out the all-American trio will be Mickelson, a winner here in 1997 who missed the cut here last year in his first Bay Hill appearance since 2013.