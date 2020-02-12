Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas sporting Kobe Bryant tributes at Riviera

Just as the Genesis Invitational is honoring Kobe Bryant this week on the par-4 eighth hole at Riviera Country Club just outside of Los Angeles, a handful of players are honoring the late Lakers legend in their own way, from head(cover) to toe.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Back atop the world rankings for the first time since 2015, Rory McIlroy will sport a few '#MambaMentality' headcovers as he chases his first win of the calendar year.

In addition, Justin Thomas will rock a pair of custom Kobe and Gianna shoes. The kicks feature a few of Bryant's career achievements as well as the three members of the Altobelli family who also died in the tragic helicopter accident Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

NBC Los Angeles reported the Bryant family had a private memorial service Friday for Kobe and Gianna. There will be a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.