Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas sporting Kobe Bryant tributes at Riviera

Getty Images

Just as the Genesis Invitational is honoring Kobe Bryant this week on the par-4 eighth hole at Riviera Country Club just outside of Los Angeles, a handful of players are honoring the late Lakers legend in their own way, from head(cover) to toe.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Back atop the world rankings for the first time since 2015, Rory McIlroy will sport a few '#MambaMentality' headcovers as he chases his first win of the calendar year.

In addition, Justin Thomas will rock a pair of custom Kobe and Gianna shoes. The kicks feature a few of Bryant's career achievements as well as the three members of the Altobelli family who also died in the tragic helicopter accident Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

NBC Los Angeles reported the Bryant family had a private memorial service Friday for Kobe and Gianna. There will be a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

More articles like this

Waste Management Phoenix Open
Golf Central

PGA Tour to honor Kobe on No. 16 at WMPO

BY Will Gray  — 

While players have been honoring the late Kobe Bryant throughout the week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour will do their part during Sunday’s final round.
Golf Central

For Kobe! Finau drains long birdie on No. 16

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Tony Finau drained a long birdie putt on the famous 16th hole while donning a vintage Kobe Bryant jersey and the crowd went wild.
Golf Central

Stadium 16th becomes arena for Kobe tributes

BY Will Gray  — 

From Max Homa to Tony Finau to Justin Thomas, the 16th at TPC Scottsdale saw its share of Kobe Bryant tributes on Thursday.