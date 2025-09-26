Ryder Cup 2025: Friday fourball matches and times at Bethpage

Europe dominated the Friday foursomes session in the 45th Ryder Cup, taking the first three matches to grab a 3-1 lead.

The U.S. and Europe will now compete in four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

There are no repeat pairings on either side from the morning.

You can watch live coverage on USA Network and Peacock, which will showcase the featured match of Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose (all times EDT):

12:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (EUR)

Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (EUR) 12:41 p.m.: Ben Griffin/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (EUR)

Ben Griffin/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (EUR) 12:57 p.m.: Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Åberg/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR)

Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Åberg/Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR) 1:13 p.m.: Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (EUR)

Russell Henley, Harris English, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are sitting out for the U.S. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre are on the European sideline.

All 12 players from both sides will see action on Friday.