Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Published September 27, 2025 08:10 PM
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton reflect on their experience playing with each other, the Ryder Cup atmosphere and more after taking a 4&3 win over Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
The 45th Ryder Cup concludes Sunday on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
NBC and Peacock will provide all the action with “Live From the Ryder Cup” on Golf Channel.
Peacock will showcase a featured match and “Breakfast at Bethpage” on the first tee, hosted by Colin Jost with celebrity guest appearances. Click here to sign up.
It’s all part of a Big Event Weekend across NBC and Peacock, featuring heavyweight Big Ten and NFL matchups (all times EDT):
Sunday, Sept. 28
- 9AM-Noon: Sky Golf Ryder Cup Pregame Show (Golf Channel)
- 10AM-Noon: Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)
- Noon-6PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3 singles (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
- 6-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)