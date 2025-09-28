Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

The 45th Ryder Cup concludes Sunday on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

NBC and Peacock will provide all the action with “Live From the Ryder Cup” on Golf Channel.

Peacock will showcase a featured match and “Breakfast at Bethpage” on the first tee, hosted by Colin Jost with celebrity guest appearances. Click here to sign up.

It’s all part of a Big Event Weekend across NBC and Peacock, featuring heavyweight Big Ten and NFL matchups (all times EDT):

Sunday, Sept. 28