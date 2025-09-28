Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black

Europe won the 45th Ryder Cup Sunday at Bethpage Black, 15-13, despite a dramatic closing charge by the United States.

The away team dominated the first two days, building a record seven-point lead entering singles. That’s where the U.S. took control and nearly mounted the greatest comeback in cup history. It marked the first road win by a team since Europe captured the 2012 edition at Medinah.

Here’s how the week played out in Farmingdale, New York, with an explainer below of the biennial competition’s format:

The sides played two team sessions each of the first two days and singles matches Sunday. The team sessions included four foursomes (alternate shot) and four fourballs (better ball) with four players from each team sitting. Singles involved all players*.

Friday morning foursomes

EUR 3, U.S. 1



Match 1: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) def. Bryson DeChambeau/Justin Thomas (U.S.), 4 and 3

Friday afternoon fourballs

EUR 2.5, U.S. 1.5; Overall: EUR 5.5, U.S. 2.5



Match 5: Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (EUR) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sepp Straka (U.S.), 3 and 2

Saturday morning foursomes

EUR 3, U.S. 1; Overall: EUR 8.5, U.S. 3.5



Match 9: Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Åberg (EUR), 4 and 2

Saturday afternoon fourballs

EUR 3, U.S. 1; Overall: EUR 11.5, U.S. 4.5



Match 13: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (EUR) def. Justin Thomas/Cameron Young (U.S.), 2 up

Sunday singles

U.S. 8.5, EUR 3.5; Overall: EUR 15, U.S. 13



Match 17: Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Justin Rose (EUR), 1 up

*Hovland withdrew because of injury; per cup rules, the U.S. had to put one player “in the envelope” to sit (U.S. captain Keegan Bradley chose English), leading to a match tie.