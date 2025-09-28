Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues

The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 45th edition was captured by Europe, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

It was the first win by a road team since Europe prevailed at Medinah in 2012.

The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.

The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the winners and scores throughout the years: