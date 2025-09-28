Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:10 PM
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
September 28, 2025 06:22 PM
Watch Team Europe lift the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black while relishing the moment with the fans.

The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 45th edition was captured by Europe, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

It was the first win by a road team since Europe prevailed at Medinah in 2012.

The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.

The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the winners and scores throughout the years:

YEAR WINNER SCORE SITE U.S. CAPT. EURO CAPT.
2025 Europe 15-13 Bethpage Black (New York) Keegan Bradley Luke Donald
2023 Europe 16.5-11.5 Marco Simone (Italy) Zach Johnson Luke Donald
2021 USA 19-9 Whistling Straits (Wisconsin) Steve Stricker Padraig Harrington
2018 Europe 17.5-10.5 Le Golf National (France) Jim Furyk Thomas Bjorn
2016 USA 17-11 Hazeltine National Golf Club (Minnesota) Davis Love III Darren Clarke
2014 Europe 16.5-11.5 Gleneagles Hotel (Scotland) Tom Watson Paul McGinley
2012 Europe 14.5-13.5 Medinah Country Club (Illinois) Davis Love III Jose Maria Olazabal
2010 Europe 14.5-13.5 Celtic Manor Resort (Wales) Corey Pavin Colin Montgomerie
2008 USA 16.5-11.5 Valhalla Golf Club (Kentucky) Paul Azinger Nick Faldo
2006 Europe 18.5-9.5 K Club (Ireland) Tom Lehman Ian Woosnam
2004 Europe 18.5-9.5 Oakland Hills Country Club (Michigan) Hal Sutton Bernhard Langer
2002 Europe 15.5-12.5 The Belfry (England) Curtis Strange Sam Torrance
1999 USA 14.5-13.5 The Country Club (Massachusetts) Ben Crenshaw Mark James
1997 Europe 14.5-13.5 Valderrama Golf Club (Spain) Tom Kite Seve Ballesteros
1995 Europe 14.5-13.5 Oak Hill Country Club (New York) Lanny Wadkins Bernard Gallacher
1993 USA 15-13 The Belfry (England) Tom Watson Bernard Gallacher
1991 USA 14.5-13.5 Kiawah Island Golf Resort (South Carolina) Dave Stockton Bernard Gallacher
1989 Tied (Europe retains) 14-14 The Belfry (England) Raymond Floyd Tony Jacklin
1987 Europe 15-13 Muirfield Village (Ohio) Jack Nicklaus Tony Jacklin
1985 Europe 16.5-11.5 The Belfry (England) Lee Trevino Tony Jacklin
1983 USA 14.5-13.5 PGA National Golf Club (Florida) Jack Nicklaus Tony Jacklin
1981 USA 18.5-9.5 Walton Heath Golf Club (England) Dave Marr John Jacobs
1979 USA 17-11 The Greenbrier (West Virginia) Billy Casper John Jacobs
1977 USA 12.5-7.5 Royal Lytham & St Annes (England) Dow Finsterwald Brian Huggett
1975 USA 21-11 Laurel Valley Golf Club (Pennsylvania) Arnold Palmer Bernard Hunt
1973 USA 19-13 Muirfield (Scotland) Jack Burke Jr. Bernard Hunt
1971 USA 18.5-13.5 Old Warson Country Club (Missouri) Jay Hebert Eric Brown
1969 Tied (USA retains) 16-16 Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England) Sam Snead Eric Brown
1967 USA 23.5-8.5 Champions Golf Club (Texas) Ben Hogan Dai Rees
1965 USA 19.5-12.5 Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England) Byron Nelson Harry Weetman
1963 USA 23-9 Atlanta Athletic Club (Georgia) Arnold Palmer John Fallon
1961 USA 14.5-9.5 Royal Lytham & St Annes (England) Jerry Barber Dai Rees
1959 USA 8.5-3.5 Eldorado Country Club (California) Sam Snead Dai Rees
1957 Great Britain 7.5-4.5 Lindrick Golf Club (England) Jack Burke Jr. Dai Rees
1955 USA 4-Aug Thunderbird Country Club (California) Chick Harbert Dai Rees
1953 USA 6.5-5.5 Wentworth Club (England) Lloyd Mangrum Henry Cotton
1951 USA 9.5-2.5 Pinehurst Resort, No. 2 (North Carolina) Sam Snead Arthur Lacey
1949 USA 5-Jul Ganton Golf Club (England) Ben Hogan Charles Whitcombe
1947 USA 1-Nov Portland Golf Club (Oregon) Ben Hogan Henry Cotton
1937 USA 4-Aug Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England) Walter Hagen Charles Whitcombe
1935 USA 3-Sep Ridgewood Country Club (New Jersey) Walter Hagen Charles Whitcombe
1933 Great Britain 6.5-5.5 Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England) Walter Hagen John Henry Taylor
1931 USA 3-Sep Scioto Country Club (Ohio) Walter Hagen Charles Whitcombe
1929 Great Britain 5-Jul Moortown Golf Club (England) Walter Hagen George Duncan
1927 USA 9.5-2.5 Worcester Country Club (Massachusetts) Walter Hagen Ted Ray