Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Published September 28, 2025 06:10 PM
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
Watch Team Europe lift the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black while relishing the moment with the fans.
The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 45th edition was captured by Europe, 15-13, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
It was the first win by a road team since Europe prevailed at Medinah in 2012.
The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.
The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the winners and scores throughout the years:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|SITE
|U.S. CAPT.
|EURO CAPT.
|2025
|Europe
|15-13
|Bethpage Black (New York)
|Keegan Bradley
|Luke Donald
|2023
|Europe
|16.5-11.5
|Marco Simone (Italy)
|Zach Johnson
|Luke Donald
|2021
|USA
|19-9
|Whistling Straits (Wisconsin)
|Steve Stricker
|Padraig Harrington
|2018
|Europe
|17.5-10.5
|Le Golf National (France)
|Jim Furyk
|Thomas Bjorn
|2016
|USA
|17-11
|Hazeltine National Golf Club (Minnesota)
|Davis Love III
|Darren Clarke
|2014
|Europe
|16.5-11.5
|Gleneagles Hotel (Scotland)
|Tom Watson
|Paul McGinley
|2012
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Medinah Country Club (Illinois)
|Davis Love III
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2010
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Celtic Manor Resort (Wales)
|Corey Pavin
|Colin Montgomerie
|2008
|USA
|16.5-11.5
|Valhalla Golf Club (Kentucky)
|Paul Azinger
|Nick Faldo
|2006
|Europe
|18.5-9.5
|K Club (Ireland)
|Tom Lehman
|Ian Woosnam
|2004
|Europe
|18.5-9.5
|Oakland Hills Country Club (Michigan)
|Hal Sutton
|Bernhard Langer
|2002
|Europe
|15.5-12.5
|The Belfry (England)
|Curtis Strange
|Sam Torrance
|1999
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|The Country Club (Massachusetts)
|Ben Crenshaw
|Mark James
|1997
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Valderrama Golf Club (Spain)
|Tom Kite
|Seve Ballesteros
|1995
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Oak Hill Country Club (New York)
|Lanny Wadkins
|Bernard Gallacher
|1993
|USA
|15-13
|The Belfry (England)
|Tom Watson
|Bernard Gallacher
|1991
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|Kiawah Island Golf Resort (South Carolina)
|Dave Stockton
|Bernard Gallacher
|1989
|Tied (Europe retains)
|14-14
|The Belfry (England)
|Raymond Floyd
|Tony Jacklin
|1987
|Europe
|15-13
|Muirfield Village (Ohio)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Tony Jacklin
|1985
|Europe
|16.5-11.5
|The Belfry (England)
|Lee Trevino
|Tony Jacklin
|1983
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|PGA National Golf Club (Florida)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Tony Jacklin
|1981
|USA
|18.5-9.5
|Walton Heath Golf Club (England)
|Dave Marr
|John Jacobs
|1979
|USA
|17-11
|The Greenbrier (West Virginia)
|Billy Casper
|John Jacobs
|1977
|USA
|12.5-7.5
|Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
|Dow Finsterwald
|Brian Huggett
|1975
|USA
|21-11
|Laurel Valley Golf Club (Pennsylvania)
|Arnold Palmer
|Bernard Hunt
|1973
|USA
|19-13
|Muirfield (Scotland)
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Bernard Hunt
|1971
|USA
|18.5-13.5
|Old Warson Country Club (Missouri)
|Jay Hebert
|Eric Brown
|1969
|Tied (USA retains)
|16-16
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
|Sam Snead
|Eric Brown
|1967
|USA
|23.5-8.5
|Champions Golf Club (Texas)
|Ben Hogan
|Dai Rees
|1965
|USA
|19.5-12.5
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
|Byron Nelson
|Harry Weetman
|1963
|USA
|23-9
|Atlanta Athletic Club (Georgia)
|Arnold Palmer
|John Fallon
|1961
|USA
|14.5-9.5
|Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
|Jerry Barber
|Dai Rees
|1959
|USA
|8.5-3.5
|Eldorado Country Club (California)
|Sam Snead
|Dai Rees
|1957
|Great Britain
|7.5-4.5
|Lindrick Golf Club (England)
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Dai Rees
|1955
|USA
|4-Aug
|Thunderbird Country Club (California)
|Chick Harbert
|Dai Rees
|1953
|USA
|6.5-5.5
|Wentworth Club (England)
|Lloyd Mangrum
|Henry Cotton
|1951
|USA
|9.5-2.5
|Pinehurst Resort, No. 2 (North Carolina)
|Sam Snead
|Arthur Lacey
|1949
|USA
|5-Jul
|Ganton Golf Club (England)
|Ben Hogan
|Charles Whitcombe
|1947
|USA
|1-Nov
|Portland Golf Club (Oregon)
|Ben Hogan
|Henry Cotton
|1937
|USA
|4-Aug
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1935
|USA
|3-Sep
|Ridgewood Country Club (New Jersey)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1933
|Great Britain
|6.5-5.5
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|John Henry Taylor
|1931
|USA
|3-Sep
|Scioto Country Club (Ohio)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1929
|Great Britain
|5-Jul
|Moortown Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|George Duncan
|1927
|USA
|9.5-2.5
|Worcester Country Club (Massachusetts)
|Walter Hagen
|Ted Ray