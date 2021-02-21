Sam Burns hangs on for lead over Dustin Johnson and Co. entering Genesis final round

Getty Images

The third round of the Genesis Invitational wrapped up Sunday morning at Riviera Country Club.

Sam Burns maintained the top spot, finishing 54 holes at 9 under par. He leads world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (71), Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) and Max Homa (70) by two shots. Six others are three back, at 6 under.

The third round was suspended for four hours on Saturday because high winds were blowing balls on the greens.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Burns was in control during much of the third round, reaching 12 under par and leading by as many as five shots. But he bogeyed his final two holes before darkness halted play. Beginning Sunday on the par-3 14th, Burns made another bogey there and parred in for a 3-over-par 74.

The final round began shortly after Round 3 wrapped. Live Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will carry the conclusion, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

