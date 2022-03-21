Sam Burns withdraws from WGC-Match Play after winning Valspar Championship

Steadiness prevails for Burns in Valspar repeat
Getty Images

Last week was Cam, this week is Sam.

Sam Burns released a statement Monday morning announcing his withdrawal from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play,” Burns said. “After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best. I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Match-play brackets will be released on Monday, and without Burns and Players champion Cameron Smith, two of the top 10 players in the world. World No. 8 Rory McIlroy, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 22 Harris English and No. 47 Phil Mickelson will also be skipping this week's event.

Maverick McNealy will replace Burns in the field.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Burns defends at Valspar in playoff against Riley

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Burns holed a 32-foot birdie putt beat Davis Riley on the second playoff hole, giving him three Tour wins in his last 22 starts.
Golf Central

NeSmith shoots 61, sets Valspar record

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Matthew NeSmith tied the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook with a 10-under 61 and set the tournament record.
Golf Central

Burns in four-way tie for Valspar lead after Rd. 1

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Burns bounced back from The Players and shares lead with past champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas.