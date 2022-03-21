Last week was Cam, this week is Sam.

Sam Burns released a statement Monday morning announcing his withdrawal from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play,” Burns said. “After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best. I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Match-play brackets will be released on Monday, and without Burns and Players champion Cameron Smith, two of the top 10 players in the world. World No. 8 Rory McIlroy, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 22 Harris English and No. 47 Phil Mickelson will also be skipping this week's event.

Maverick McNealy will replace Burns in the field.