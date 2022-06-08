×

Scottie Scheffler joined by 'The Office' star Andy Buckley in Canadian Open practice round

Getty Images

So what does David Wallace do with his free time now that he’s a vacuum millionaire? He walks practice rounds with the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

OK, maybe David Wallace is a fictional character from “The Office,” but Andy Buckley, who plays the Dunder Mifflin C.F.O. in the hit NBC sitcom, is a huge golf fan who spent some time on the fairways of St. George’s Golf and Country Club with the 2022 Masters champion.

Scheffler said he’s communicated with Buckley via text in the past, but this was his first time actually meeting the actor.

“So after the Masters this year he [Buckley] sent me like a pretty hilarious video, just with a bunch of inside Office jokes,” Scheffler said at the RBC Canadian Open. “And Andy's a big golf guy, so he came out and said hello today, he walked a few holes with us in the pro-am and it was fun getting to meet him and hang. He's pretty funny in person, too, so we had a lot of support out there.”

The former Longhorn made it known during the week of the Masters that "The Office" is his favorite show, and said he even turned his wife – who used to “not like the show” – into a big fan.

Full-field scores from RBC Canadian Open

As if walking a few holes with a character from your favorite TV show wasn’t enough, Buckley was nice enough to hook Scheffler up with some gifts.

“Yeah, he gave us some Dunder Mifflin swag, too,” Scheffler said. “So I'll have something to show the wife when she gets here next week.”

