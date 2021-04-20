Seamus Power (COVID-19) withdraws from Zurich Classic

David Hearn is getting a new partner for this week's Zurich Classic.

Hearn was supposed to tee it up with Seamus Power in the team event at TPC Louisiana, but Power was forced to withdraw on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Zack Sucher will replace Power as Hearn's partner.

Power is the first player in nearly a month to withdraw from a PGA Tour event because of a positive COVID result. Gary Woodland, Doc Redman and Scott Piercy all withdrew from last month's Honda Classic because of the virus.

Playing with partial Tour status after finishes Nos. 126-150 in the 2018-19 FedExCup standings, Power is coming off a T-9 finish in the Korn Ferry Tour's event in Las Vegas.

The Tour announced Monday that it will end on-site COVID-19 testing in July. While it will not require its members to get vaccinated, it will exempt fully-vaccinated players from testing and mandate that those who aren't vaccinated still provide proof of a negative test result within 72 hours of a tournament.